Young voters elect a new Young Mayor

Laurelle Henry has been declared Lewisham’s 14th Young Mayor following an election that attracted a turnout of 54.64%.

The 14-year-old Sedgehill School pupil won after taking 1,223 votes.

In her manifesto, Laurelle said she wanted to work with other young people to improve Lewisham for everyone.

She said: 'I am so happy that so many voted for me and trust me to represent them. I intend to make a difference in my year in office. I will give young people a chance to say what they want to say and do the things they want to do.

'I want to take this opportunity to recognise the person who has done so much to put young people in a position where we can play a meaningful role in local democracy. Sir Steve Bullock is a champion for young people. He created the young mayor programme because he knew that it’s important that we are properly represented. On behalf of all past young mayors I want to say a huge thank you to Sir Steve for his commitment to young people.'

Forest Hill School student Edafese Erhenede, aged 16, was elected Deputy Young Mayor.

The election, held during Local Democracy Week, saw 9,334 youngsters voting, representing a turnout of 54.64% – an 11.44% rise on last year.

Laurelle will be in office for one year and will have a budget of £25,000 to spend on priorities identified by young people.

The Young Mayor received 1,223 votes and the Deputy Young Mayor polled 1,178. Third place went to Abdul-Rahman Javed, 16, who attends Prendergast School, with 710 votes and in fourth place was Bonus Pastor Catholic College student, Shemar Stewart, 14, with 698 votes.