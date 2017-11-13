 Lewisham Council - You can still donate to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going
You can still donate to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going

Published on 13 November 2017

All Saints Church and Blackheath Fireworks

You can still donate to the running costs for Blackheath Fireworks. The firework display was on 4 November and attracted over 80,000 visitors.​

Make a donation now.

Why we need donations

The fireworks may not be able to continue in the future because of financial pressure. If you enjoyed the display please make a donation online. So far we’ve received over £9,200 in donations.

How business can support the fireworks

Businesses that would like to sponsor Blackheath Fireworks or get involved next year should contact events@lewisham.gov.uk.

Thanks to our supporters

We are very grateful to the businesses, partners and volunteers that supported the event including:

 
 
 
 
 

 

