You can still donate to help keep Blackheath Fireworks going

You can still donate to the running costs for Blackheath Fireworks. The firework display was on 4 November and attracted over 80,000 visitors.​

Make a donation now.

Why we need donations

The fireworks may not be able to continue in the future because of financial pressure. If you enjoyed the display please make a donation online. So far we’ve received over £9,200 in donations.

How business can support the fireworks

Businesses that would like to sponsor Blackheath Fireworks or get involved next year should contact events@lewisham.gov.uk.

Thanks to our supporters

We are very grateful to the businesses, partners and volunteers that supported the event including: