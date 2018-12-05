Why you should take part in our local democracy review

Page Content 1

If your home, business or community group is in the borough, we want you to take part in a review of local democracy.

We are doing the first review of how the Council works in 16 years, and it is vital that your voice is heard.

The consultation, which runs until 31 December, will tell us how we can:

become more open and transparent

get more people involved in local democracy

promote effective decision-making.

How to get involved

You can complete the consultation until 31 December.

If you would like to invite a councillor to discuss the review at a community or business event, email democracy@lewisham.gov.uk.

Why we are reviewing local democracy

Lewisham has radically changed in 16 years. The borough is visibly different with more homes and a vibrant, young population. The Council has changed too, with staff numbers nearly halved because of central government cuts. Despite the changes, our decision-making process remains the same.

The review was a key promise in the mayor’s election manifesto and agreed at the first Full Council in July 2018. Councillors are getting out of the town hall and talking about the review at public meetings across the borough.

Shemar Stewart, Member of the UK Youth Parliament for Lewisham, said: ‘The democracy review is really important to me as I understand the impact it has on all of our lives, especially young people. From things such as school meals to mental health services, the Council’s decisions affect us. Our local democracy review is a great way for us to get involved and become aware of what the Council does to benefit us.’

Councillor Kevin Bonavia, Cabinet Member for Democracy, Refugees and Accountability, said: ‘Council services touch the lives of everyone in the borough and so do the decisions the Council takes. With the Government cutting our funding by 60% in the last eight years, now, more than ever, we want people to be more informed, involved and empowered in the decisions that affect their lives.’

What happens next

Early next year a report will be presented to Full Council on the findings and recommendations to make the borough even more open, democratic and transparent.