We will get £9 million from the Government to replace defective cladding

​The cost of clearing and replacing the cladding on three buildings that failed aluminium composite material (ACM) tests will be paid for by the Government.

We will receive nearly £9 million, which covers the cost incurred in removing the cladding from two properties in Hatfield Close and Gerrard House in New Cross.

The defective cladding was removed in 2017, and work to replace it with new, safe cladding will begin in 2019, subject to planning permission.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: ‘We responded quickly following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower in June 2017 and an extensive testing regime of external cladding on tall buildings was undertaken.

‘The three buildings we identified in New Cross were quickly stripped of the ACM cladding by Lewisham Homes to ensure the safety of our residents living there.

‘I am pleased that the Government have finally agreed to pay the cost of taking it down and replacing it.’