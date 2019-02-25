We want to know your barriers to recycling

Page Content 1

We have launched a consultation to find out what barriers residents face when recycling. Your views will be key to shaping future recycling and waste collection services. Flytipping, alone, cost the borough over £340,000 in the last financial year.

Give us your views

To take part in the survey – and to enter our prize draw for a chance to receive one of five £50 Amazon vouchers – residents can fill in the online survey by 5pm on 8 April (see the website for full terms and conditions).

Come to an event to find out more

Residents can also complete the survey at various events at local libraries, leisure centres and local assembly meetings at these venues:

Please check that the event is going ahead before travelling, by calling 020 8314 9303 or emailing recycle@lewisham.gov.uk.