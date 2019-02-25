We want to know your barriers to recycling

We have launched a consultation to find out what barriers residents face when recycling. Your views will be key to shaping future recycling and waste collection services. Flytipping, alone, cost the borough over £340,000 in the last financial year.
Give us your views
To take part in the survey – and to enter our prize draw for a chance to receive one of five £50 Amazon vouchers – residents can fill in the online survey by 5pm on 8 April (see the website for full terms and conditions).
Come to an event to find out more
Residents can also complete the survey at various events at local libraries, leisure centres and local assembly meetings at these venues:
- 27 February, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at Catford Library
- 28 February, 1–3pm, drop in at Wavelengths Leisure Centre
- 28 February, 7.30pm, Blackheath Assembly
- 1 March, 12 noon–3pm, drop in at The Bridge Leisure Centre
- 4 March, 10am–12 noon, drop in at Crofton Park community library
- 5 March, 7pm, Sydenham Assembly
- 6 March, 6–8pm, drop in at Bellingham Leisure and Lifestyle Centre
- 8 March, 1–3pm, drop in at The Library at Deptford Lounge
- 11 March, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at Downham Library
- 12 March, 7pm, Telegraph Hill Assembly
- 13 March, 7pm, Rushey Green Assembly
- 14 March, 7.30pm, Evelyn Assembly
- 15 March, 10am–12 noon, drop in at Forest Hill community library
- 16 March, 10.30am, Catford South Assembly
- 18 March, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at Downham Health and Leisure Centre
- 19 March, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at Grove Park community library
- 21 March, 2–4pm, drop in at Lewisham Library
- 23 March, 10am, Crofton Park Assembly
- 26 March, 2–4pm, drop in at Manor House community library
- 27 March, 4–6pm, drop in at Forest Hill Pools
- 28 March, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at New Cross community library
- 29 March, 1–3pm, drop in at Ladywell Arena
- 2 April, 1–3pm, drop in at Sydenham community library
- 3 April, 10am–12 noon, drop in at Glass Mill Leisure Centre
- 4 April, 12 noon–2pm, drop in at Archibald Corbett community library.
Please check that the event is going ahead before travelling, by calling 020 8314 9303 or emailing recycle@lewisham.gov.uk.