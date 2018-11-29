We have signed UNISON’s ethical care charter

Page Content 1

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham has formally signed UNISON’s ethical care charter.

Damien and Councillor Christ Best, Deputy Mayor of Lewisham, welcomed Dave Prentis, General Secretary of UNISON, to the formal signing.

Better conditions for care workers

The charter guarantees working conditions for carers across the borough. Care workers will get:

the training and support that they need

fair pay, especially for anti-social hours and overnights

time to care for their clients.

This builds on our proud history of being the joint-first Living Wage council in London and our determination to deliver excellent, sustainable home care services.

Speaking at the signing, Damien said:

'We are proud to have signed the UNISON ethical care charter. Ensuring our residents receive the highest quality care is one of our important priorities. But we know that the high quality care our residents deserve only comes when those who deliver it are respected, well trained and well paid.

'Signing the ethical care charter is a key commitment for me. I am pleased that the Charter delivers a fairer deal for our dedicated care workers, recognising the crucial work that they do across Lewisham for our residents.'

UNISON’s Dave Prentis said: ‘By signing UNISON’s ethical care charter, Lewisham Council is showing its dedication to its most vulnerable residents.

‘Decent quality care is something that benefits the whole community. So it’s good to see another London council making this crucial commitment to pay the real Living Wage to care workers, guarantee training and ensure decent standards for those need care in their homes.

‘Care workers provide an exceptional service for people who are housebound, so they deserve to be treated with respect.’

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, Councillor Chris Best said:

'Signing the charter has been a journey for us, we were the joint-first accredited Living Wage council in the country and today affirms our commitment to ensure Lewisham care workers receive the working conditions and training they need to deliver the best possible care for our residents.'