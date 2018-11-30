We have passed a motion on adopting the White Ribbon pledge

Page Content 1

Our commitment to ending violence against women and girls went a step further when a motion to adopt the White Ribbon pledge was passed at a meeting of Full Council on 28 November.

The motion was tabled by Councillor Joani Reid, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, and seconded by Councillor Coral Howard.

The motion asks us to sign the White Ribbon pledge to ‘never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women’.

The pledge also commits us to:

promoting the White Ribbon principles

recruiting and training ambassadors and champions from our members and staff to root out violence and aggression against women in our society.

In her speech, where she proposed the motion to Full Council, Cllr Reid said: ‘Tackling gender-based violence against women and girls is a priority for Lewisham Council and I’m proud that we’re an accredited White Ribbon organisation.

‘The White Ribbon pledge to never commit, excuse, or remain silent about male violence against women demonstrates that the responsibility lies with all of us. We should call out the typically male culture of harassment when we see it and instead promote positive masculinity and respect.’

We were awarded White Ribbon status in 2017 in recognition of our work to tackle violence against women and girls.