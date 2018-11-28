We have been nominated for a Local Government Chronicle award

Page Content 1

We have been nominated and shortlisted for a Local Government Chronicle award for our commitment to four neighbourhood community development partnerships (NCDPs).

Each partnership includes voluntary and community sector organisations and statutory agencies that work together to improve health and wellbeing on a local level.

Projects include:

increasing social opportunities for older people

IT training programmes

cookery classes.

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for the Community Sector, said, ‘So much hard work and effort has gone into our NCDPs, so we’re thrilled they’ve been shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

‘The borough has a strong history of working with the voluntary sector and community organisations (VSCOs) and empowering residents and communities. The significance and successes of the sector are widely recognised with estimates of around 800 VCSOs in the borough.

‘The NDCPs empower our residents, reduce social isolation and loneliness and increase access to routes to improve health and wellbeing. It is the communities themselves that identify local health and wellbeing priorities that matter to them and work to develop solutions.’

Judging takes place in the new year, with winners being announced at a ceremony on 13 March 2019 at Grosvenor House in Mayfair.