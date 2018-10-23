We have been awarded over £37 million to build new council homes

Page Content 1

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has awarded us £37.7 million to build 384 new council homes in the borough.

This new investment comes at a time when the borough is facing a housing crisis. The population is growing and the lack of affordable houses means many families are being denied a safe and secure home.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: ‘This £37.7 million will go a long way to creating a Lewisham that can be home to everyone, regardless of income or circumstance.

‘The borough is crying out for new social housing. This new funding will help us kick start our commitment to deliver 1,000 new social homes for families who need a safe, secure environment to settle in and fulfil their potential. This is great news for the borough.’