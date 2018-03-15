We have agreed a plan to build 500th new council home

Page Content 1

​We agreed a plan to build 31 new council homes in Sydenham at a meeting of Mayor and Cabinet on 15 March.

This means we have approved 500 council homes to be built in the Lewisham borough since 2015.

The latest figures on council house-building in Lewisham show:

91 new homes have already been built

112 new homes are under construction

a further 56 homes have got planning permission and are waiting for building work to start

77 homes are waiting for planning permission

165 homes are being submitted to planning committee.

Councillor Damien Egan, Cabinet Member for Housing said, ‘We have taken a big step towards delivering our ambitious pledge to build 500 council homes in Lewisham. The council homes we are building in Lewisham will make a huge difference to the lives of the 1,750 residents who will live in them.

Our work to build 500 council homes in Lewisham shows we can still change things for the better, despite the Government’s decision to cut over 63% of our funding.’