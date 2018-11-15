We are hosting the 2018 Intercultural Cities summit

Page Content 1

We are hosting an Intercultural Cities (ICC) summit on Tuesday 20 November 2018.

Promoting diversity

The ICC programme, supported by the Council of Europe, works with cities across the European continent and beyond to develop and implement strategies to promote diversity. Lewisham was the first London borough to become an ICC member.

Encouraging others

The summit will showcase our ongoing work on integration and encourage other councils to become ICC members. The event will be attended by local government representatives from across the country, and will welcome three new UK councils to the ICC network: Manchester, Kirklees and Bradford.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘Lewisham is home to people from across the world and we are proud of our diversity, which is our greatest strength. However, the stark realities of Brexit are already affecting our community and our priority is ensuring the borough remains a home for all.

‘This event is a timely opportunity to explore how cities in the UK and across Europe can remain closely connected beyond Brexit. I urge more UK councils to join the Intercultural Cities network, so we can continue to work together to promote and celebrate our diversity.’

We have been working closely with the Council of Europe and their ICC programme as member city since 2010. So far, 126 cities have joined the programme and the ICC is now working to establish a network of UK intercultural cities.