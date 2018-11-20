We are considering plans to rebuild Lewisham Library

Page Content 1

We’re looking into the possibility of rebuilding Lewisham Library so that we can reduce the impact of central government cuts on our local library services.

The library on Lewisham High Street was converted from a telephone exchange in the 1990s and the building needs significant investment. As part of the potential plans to rebuild the library we will consider options that include:

building new council-owned homes for rent to help pay for a new library

relocating the library while improvements are made.

The proposed cuts to the library service will be put on hold until the results of a feasibility study have been announced. These proposed cuts are a direct result of the Government cutting our funding by 60% since 2010 and forcing us to find further cuts totalling £30 million by 2021.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said, ‘Working with members of the Cabinet, I have asked for a feasibility study to consider options for rebuilding Lewisham Library. I want to make sure our libraries are fit for the future and protect our service for future generations to learn and grow. Despite huge reductions in funding from the Government, I am committed to ensuring no library in the borough is closed.’

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for the Community Sector, said, ‘It is fantastic news that we are looking at innovative ways of developing our library services. We want to provide a library for future generations and this is an exciting option to consider.’