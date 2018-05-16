We are bidding on £50m of funding to build new council houses

Page Content 1

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, announced that he will bid for at least £50m from City Hall’s new programme to support council house building.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, launched the Building Council Homes for Londoners fund on 16 May.

If we win the bid, we will use the funding to help deliver Damien’s pledge to approve 1,000 new social homes in Lewisham by 2022.

Damien said: ‘I am delighted to support the launch of this vital new housing initiative from the Mayor of London. Building Council Homes for Londoners shows how councils and City Hall can work together to tackle the housing crisis, and I confirm today that we will be a dedicated partner to Sadiq in delivering the new council homes that we need.

‘We are committed to building new and genuinely affordable council homes in our borough with stable and secure tenancies. We will deliver 1,000 new social homes in the Lewisham borough, which is just one part of our wide-ranging approach to tackling the housing crisis.’