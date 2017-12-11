 Lewisham Council - We are advertising for a new chief executive
Published on 11 December 2017

Confirmed timetable for recruitment

​Closing date ​9am, 8 January 2018
​Preliminary interview ​18 or 19 January 2018
​​Final panel  ​ ​22 February 2018

Get more information

Visit our chief executive recruitment webpages to find out more about the vacancy.

 
 

 

