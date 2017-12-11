Lewisham Council - We are advertising for a new chief executive
We are advertising for a new chief executive
Published on 11 December 2017
We are advertising for a new chief executive.
Confirmed timetable for recruitment
Closing date
9am, 8 January 2018
Preliminary interview
18 or 19 January 2018
Final panel
22 February 2018
Get more information
Visit our
chief executive recruitment webpages
to find out more about the vacancy.
