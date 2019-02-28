We've set an anti-austerity budget and we're fighting for fair funding

Page Content 1

Our councillors have agreed a budget that will protect key services and support the vulnerable, despite further government funding cuts.

Since austerity began in 2010, we’ve lost nearly half of our staff, and, by 2020, we’ll have lost 63% of government funding. As cuts continue, we expect that we’ll need to find an extra £29 million by 2022.

For 2019–2020, we have agreed a revenue budget of £243 million, which includes a 4.99% rise in council tax. For an average band D property, this is a £1.16 weekly increase in the Council’s share of the bill.

The budget will invest in services such as roads, street lights, bin collections, leisure facilities and social care, as well as protecting services for the vulnerable.

As we are unable to find all of the money that the government is cutting without reducing your quality of life, we will need to use £2.5 million from our reserves to set a legally required balanced budget.

We will continue to find ways to be more efficient and deliver more for less with fewer staff.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘Even though Lewisham is one of the more deprived parts of the country, the government has continued to cut the money we spend on our services. The decisions we have to make are becoming harder and harder as we bear the worst of central government austerity.’

Fair funding

The Council is also fighting for fair funding, as the government’s new way of financing councils is set to see shire areas benefit, with London councils likely to lose out.

Current government proposals ignore deprivation and the housing crisis in poorer areas, such as Lewisham, and favour councils with sparse populations. Lewisham is the 48th most deprived local authority in England.

Councillor Amanda de Ryk, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: ‘With a decade of government funding cuts, a growing population and more demand on services, councils are already at breaking point. New unfair funding proposals make us even more determined to fight to maintain Lewisham’s public services.’

Damien has written to James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, urging him to reconsider his proposals.

‘We should be under no illusions – next year more difficult decisions will have to be made,’ adds Damien.