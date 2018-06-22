We’ve received £275,000 funding to help rough sleepers

Page Content 1

​We’ve received £275,000 in government funding to help rough sleepers in the borough.

How we will use the money

1. Enhancing our housing first initiative

As part of our housing first initiative we support rough sleepers with other needs once they’ve been housed. We support them to deal with the issues that led to their homelessness to prevent it from happening again.

2. Extending night shelter availability

An emergency night shelter in Deptford is run by the 999 Club charity. Previously it only operated during the winter months but this year it also open during spring. It is now crowdfunding to open during the summer. With the new funding the night shelter will also be extended from September which means it will be available throughout the year, ensuring that homeless people have somewhere safe and warm.

3. Employing a rough sleeper coordinator

This role will provide personalised support to rough sleepers.

The £275,000 funding comes from the government’s £30m rough sleeper initiative.

Comment from Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing

‘No one should have to sleep rough but sadly, it is a sight many of us see far too often. We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle this.

‘The issues behind homelessness are complex and for many, being housed is the start of rebuilding their lives. This funding is a welcome addition to our work in not only helping the homeless access accommodation but in providing specialist support to individuals so that the cycle of homelessness can be broken.’