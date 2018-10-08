We’ve launched our local democracy review

Page Content 1

​Following the mayor’s manifesto pledge and support from the first Full Council meeting in July, we have launched the first review of participation in our local democracy for 16 years.

The review is aimed at residents, community groups and local businesses. It will involve:

an online consultation

a stand-alone website

presentations at local assembly meetings and other events.

Why we are doing the review

We want to:

find out what opportunities we are missing to expand participation in local democracy

see if we could be doing anything better

open new channels and review routes that do not work.

After the review

The review will run until the end of December and we will collate the findings early next year. A report and recommendations will be presented to Full Council at the earliest convenient meeting in 2019.

How you can get involved

If you live in the borough, please take part in the consultation and promote it to your family, neighbours and friends who live or work in Lewisham. The more people who engage, the more we will learn.

If you have any ideas about the review or other ways can promote local democracy, please email democracy@lewisham.gov.uk.