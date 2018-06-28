We’re helping local businesses grow

Page Content 1

Over 120 local businesses came to a practical workshop designed to help them win more public sector contracts in the borough, worth over £100m every year.

Meet the Buyer took place on 27 June at Goldsmiths, University of London in New Cross. The event showed businesses how to look for public sector contracts and how to write winning bids. There was also advice from business experts along with a range of networking opportunities.

The event was run by four of the largest employers in the borough:

the Council

Goldsmiths, University of London

Phoenix Community Housing

Lewisham Homes.

Together, we are seeking to boost spending in the local economy, and to deliver good jobs, fair pay and training opportunities.

Councillor Joe Dromey, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Skills and Jobs said: ‘We are working to create an economy for the many. Together, we and our partners spend over £100m a year – we want to make sure that we spend as much as possible locally, and that this benefits our community, with more jobs and training opportunities. I’m delighted that our first Meet the Buyer was such a fantastic success.’

We plan to put on more events with our partners to help local businesses win more contracts.

Growing the local economy

In 2017, the Lewisham Poverty Commission report outlined the need for public sector organisations to use their combined purchasing power to help grow the local economy and provide opportunities for our local community.

Raising wages

We were the first council to become an accredited Living Wage employer. For the last two years we have offered a business rates reduction for employers who follow our lead and become accredited London Living Wage employers. Since the introduction of the incentive, the number of Living Wage employers has increased by 800%.