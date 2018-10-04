We’re calling on the Government to continue support for refugee resettlement

Page Content 1

We are calling on the home secretary, Sajid Javid, to extend the UK’s resettlement scheme for refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

The vulnerable persons resettlement scheme provides local councils the funding they need to resettle vulnerable refugees and is only guaranteed until 2020.

As part of a wider commitment to become a borough of sanctuary for refugees, we have pledged to expand our refugee resettlement policy so that a further 100 Syrian families can be welcomed to the area. On 20 September, Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, and his cabinet agreed a timetable that would see the first of these families arrive in the borough in early 2019.

The vulnerable persons resettlement scheme is critical to these plans and the ability of other councils to welcome refugees in the future. On Thursday 4 October, Damien and Councillor Kevin Bonavia, Cabinet Member for Refugees, signed a letter urging the home secretary to continue this vital support in the presence of Lewisham’s Syrian refugee families.

We have already welcomed 15 Syrian refugee families to the borough, with the first having arrived in February 2017. This has been made possible through the local community (including the Lewisham branch of Citizens UK, the local mosque and churches), who have offered their homes and helped with integration support.

Cllr Bonavia said, ‘We have learnt a lot from working with our first 15 families, but the humanitarian crisis in Syria that led to this policy is tragically far from over. In what is the biggest forced displacement of people since the Second World War, many millions of people still need a safe and secure sanctuary from war.

‘By expanding our resettlement scheme to a further 100 families, we are showing compassion to some of the most vulnerable people in the world. We need the Government to support us in this endeavour by giving us the resources we need to give these people a safe place to call home.'