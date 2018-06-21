Volunteers wanted for Youth Offending Service

Page Content 1

​We are looking for volunteers to join our Youth Offending Service as community panel members and work closely with young people to support them in not reoffending.

The role

Community panel members facilitate youth offender panel meetings between young people who have offended, the Youth Offending Service and victims of crime. Community panel members:

review the circumstances of the offence, consider its impact and agree a contract with a young person

meet every three months to review a young person’s progress and compliance with the contract

review and consider whether a young person should go back to court if they are not following the terms of the agreed contract.

The role will not include befriending or mentoring young people.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for volunteers who are committed to working with young people. You need to be able to:

commit to a minimum of two panel meetings a month (which last around one hour)

attend a post meeting/debrief session (this can take up to 30 minutes)

attend three monthly reviews for young people (which last around 30 minutes)

attend any emergency meetings (which last around 45 minutes) or extension meetings (which last around one hour)

commit for at least 12 months

give consent to having a DBS check (we will apply on your behalf).

Benefits

We will give you:

reimbursement of reasonable travel expenses

full training, guidance and support

the chance to develop new skills and gain experience in youth justice

the opportunity to make a difference to young people’s lives and the local community in the borough.

Get in touch

If you would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer community panel member, register your interest below and we will send you an application form.