Visit our new pop-up shop and help shape Catford’s future

Page Content 1

Drop into Team Catford’s pop-up shop to pick up Catford goodies and have your say on the town centre’s regeneration.

You can check out Team Catford’s new home at 17–18 Catford Broadway and get involved with the biggest change to the town centre in over half a century.

The shop will be open every Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm until the end of October. Drop by and learn more about plans to improve the town centre and see the timetable for change.

You can also find out more about plans to move the South Circular behind Laurence House to free up more space for pedestrians. The shop also stocks a range of Catford goodies, including bags, t-shirts and craft goods.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: "Catford is on the brink of exciting changes and the more people who know about it and help shape it the better. Opening the pop-up shop in the heart of Catford allows the community-led regeneration programme get even closer to the local community."

Catford’s regeneration plans have taken a huge step forward with architects Studio Egret West and Carl Turner now producing a masterplan for the town centre.

You can also have your say online.

Photo includes left to right: Mayor Damien Egan with shop workers Philip McGonigal and Reanne Price.