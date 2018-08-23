Top marks for Lewisham's GCSE students

Page Content 1

​ Students across the borough are celebrating great GCSE results and there are many stories of excellent individual achievements.

This is the second year students have sat exams in the new-style GCSEs in English language, English literature and maths, and the first year for the rest of the subjects.

Prendergast Ladywell School

Seth Harris

Seth, 16, achieved grade 9s in maths, English literature, science and history and two grade 8s and one grade 7.

Seth said: ‘I’m absolutely ecstatic. It was hard work and it all paid off.’

David Bolarinwa

David, 16, got 9s in maths and science, four 8s, including geography, and one 7 in English literature.

Anna Nicholl-Dowell

Anna, also 16, achieved 8 in maths, 8-8 in science, 7 in English literature, 7 in English language and 3 more grade 7s in geography, Spanish and music.

Headteacher Niall Hand said: ‘Results have improved again, and for the fifth consecutive year! We’re delighted with the strong academic performance of so many of our students.

‘I’d like to thank the teaching staff who have worked tirelessly and with such skill and professionalism to support our students to achieve these outcomes, and given our students the opportunity to make the right choices for their futures.’

Sedgehill School

Sedgehill School has seen improvement in its results. George Gregory, 16, achieved three 9s, six 8s, one 7 and an A*. He said: ‘I’m really happy and glad that the work I put in has given me these results.’

Clare Cassidy, headteacher, said: ‘These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff and demonstrate the progress that we have made as a school over the past year. It is particularly gratifying, too, that this is reflected in improvements in the core subjects of English and maths, with more of our students now achieving good pass grades in both. Congratulations to all of our Year 11s celebrating today.’

Trinity Church of England School, Lewisham

Trinity pupils rose to the challenge of the new more academically rigorous GCSEs by achieving some excellent results across a wide range of subjects. Of particular note are Olly Scragg and Joash Hanciles who both achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s. Juan Garcia Valencia achieved four grade 9s and five grade 8s.

Councillor Chris Barnham, Cabinet Member for School Performance, was at Sedgehill School where he spoke with students and staff, congratulating them on their successes.

He said: ‘I am delighted to hear of so many Lewisham young people doing so well. The government moved the goalposts this year and made a lot of exams tougher, so our students should be doubly proud of their results and how hard they have worked, with support from teachers and parents. I wish them all the very best for the future.’