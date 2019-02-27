Tidemill development work begins

Page Content 1

​Works to build 209 new homes, including 104 new social homes and 13 re-provided social homes, on the old Tidemill School site begin today (27 February). The development will also provide a new green open space, designed in collaboration with the local community. The affordable homes will be built and owned by Peabody, one of the country’s largest social landlords.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: ‘The 104 additional social homes on the Tidemill development are desperately needed for people who have been on our housing waiting list for far too long. This scheme is a key part of our commitment to tackle the housing crisis in Lewisham.

‘The Tidemill development has been scrutinised since 2016. It’s been through a large number of consultations, stringent planning processes and the legal system several times. We have come to the end of what has been a long and thorough approval process, and we now need to move forward.

‘For every day there is a delay to this scheme, an individual or family has to wait another day for a secure, permanent home of their own. We need to start building these social homes local people so vitally need.

‘I appreciate some residents have had concerns about this development. We have worked hard to reassure them that, in our commitment to provide these social homes, we will continue to work with them and the community to deliver a scheme that will provide huge benefits for local people.’

Trees at Tidemill

It is not possible to deliver the new homes without removing some of the trees on the site. The number of trees to be removed was reduced following consultation: 44 of the 63 trees on site will be removed and replaced with 55 new trees – an increase of 11 trees when the development is completed. This decision has been scrutinised and agreed as part of the planning process.

Peabody

The Peabody Trust merged with Family Mosaic in July 2017, and owns and manages more than 55,000 homes across London and the South East, housing more than 111,000 residents. Peabody works to help people make the most of their lives by providing good quality homes, working with communities and promoting wellbeing.