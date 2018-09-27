The countdown begins to find the next young mayor of Lewisham

Page Content 1

Thirty-four young people have put themselves forward as candidates to compete to become the borough’s fifteenth young mayor.

The candidates, from across the borough, have started campaigning for the votes of their electorate. All young people aged 11–17 years who live, study or work in the borough can vote. The election, which happens on 17 October, will use the same two-preference voting system that is used to elect the mayor of Lewisham.

Read the manifestos of all the young people standing to be the next young mayor of Lewisham.

Current young mayor, Laurelle Henry, said: ‘I can’t believe we’ve got 34 candidates. This goes to show how positive we young people are about our borough. I’m really looking forward to a lively campaign. Good luck to all the candidates.’

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, added: ‘I’m delighted at the level of interest that has been shown in being the next young mayor. The number of candidates putting themselves forward shows how invested our young people are in the borough. I wish them all the best of luck for the campaign ahead.’

How to vote

Election day is on 17 October, and young people will be able vote at polling stations in secondary schools and colleges across the borough. The count takes place on 18 October, and the results will be announced that evening at a special event held in the Civic Suite, Catford.

Apply for a postal vote

Find out how to vote if you are aged 11–17 and live or work in Lewisham, but don’t study in the borough.