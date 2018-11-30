The borough’s volunteers celebrated at Mayor’s Awards ceremony

Page Content 1

Representatives from the borough’s voluntary and community sector came together on 30 November for the annual Mayor’s Award for volunteering ceremony.

The Mayor’s Awards recognise the valuable work of unsung individuals, community projects and businesses who contribute to or support others to volunteer their spare time to the borough.

The shortlists for the four categories were drawn up from over 100 nominations made by the public. The winners were selected by a panel made up of Lewisham Local, Councillor Joan Millbank (chair of the Mayor’s Awards) and event sponsors including:

Goldsmiths, University of London

Lewisham Homes

Phoenix Community Housing.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘These awards are a chance for us to celebrate the inspirational individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond in their community.

‘Lewisham Council has a proud history of working closely with our community, faith and voluntary groups and we will always do so. We call this way of working the ‘Lewisham way’ and it’s at the heart of our values: a commitment to equality, justice and fairness for all.

‘We know the voluntary and community sector is being increasingly called on to support vulnerable people, because of ongoing cuts from central government. These awards prove that the people of Lewisham are dedicated and generous, and our borough is stronger because of them.’

Winners

The winners for each category were as follows:

Young person achievement award – Ashleigh Maskell

Ashleigh Maskell volunteers for the Lily Foundation to raise awareness and funds to combat Mitochondrial Disease – a condition that she lost her mother to. Ashleigh has also inherited this chronic illness but, despite its disabling symptoms, she continues to dedicate much of her time and skills to fundraise for greater research into the disease.

Individual award – Sue East

Sue East has been a dedicated supporter of Goldsmiths Community Centre for decades. As a longstanding volunteer she is regularly seen cycling down to the centre straight after work to spend the evening doing finance tasks in her role as honorary treasurer, as well as helping with events and generally lending a hand and good humour.

Local business award – Parlez Eatery

Based in Brockley, Parlez restaurant is a shining example of business involvement with local good causes. By encouraging customer giving, donating food and hosting events, Parlez provides valuable support to a range of local charities helping the borough’s residents in need.

Community group award – The Church of the Good Shepherd with St Peter, Lee

A year ago the Church of the Good Shepherd with St Peter in Lee set up the Helping Hands Foodbank to provide food for refugees and asylum seekers. Today the project continues to offer a helping hand to individuals and families experiencing destitution by distributing food. They have also expanded to offer services including: