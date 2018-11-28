The borough’s charities and businesses come together for Giving Tuesday

Page Content 1

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham has praised an innovative scheme to match local charities with businesses to tackle social issues.

Lewisham Community Conversation, organised by Lewisham Local, held an event on Giving Tuesday (27 November) to connect businesses and charities from the borough and learn about the work they are doing in the community.

Businesses were invited to join the conversation about how they can get involved and work in partnership with charities to make a difference to residents.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving where people are encouraged to lend support, fundraise and donate to charities. It is one of the biggest days of activity for UK charities.

At the event, four local charities pitched social issues and what they are doing to address them to businesses. The businesses were then invited to discuss the local issue with the charities, as well as opportunities to support their work. At the end of the event, businesses were invited to pledge their support and feedback on next steps to the group.

The presentations given at the event, hosted by the Bottle and Bar shop in Catford, were on:

loneliness and isolation by Rushey Green Time Bank

poverty at Christmas by Big Red Box

mental health by Quo Vadis Trust

youth engagement by Young Lewisham Project.

At previous events, businesses have pledged to support local charities through employee volunteering, corporate partnerships, pro-bono support, financial donations as well as initiating shared projects.

Speaking at the event, Damien said: ‘I am pleased to support this unique event that brings two sides of our community together to solve some of the toughest issues our residents face.

‘The Lewisham borough has a thriving and dedicated voluntary sector and is home to a diverse range of businesses. They play an important role in our community and there are exciting opportunities for local charities and businesses to work together to bring about change through local giving. The Council also has a long-standing history of working in partnership with others to address local issues and will continue to do so.

‘I hope that these relationships grow, and that our most vulnerable residents and those in need will benefit from committed partnerships between the voluntary sector and the borough’s commerce.’