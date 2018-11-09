The best of local business celebrated at the Mayor’s Business Awards

Page Content 1

Seven local businesses have been given Mayor’s Business Awards at a ceremony held at the Civic Suite in Catford on 8 November.

The awards are an opportunity for local businesses to celebrate their successes and to increase their profile in the community. This year prizes were given out for seven categories and the winners were decided by a panel, including professional business advisers.

The winners

Best Food and Drink – Aga’s Little Deli

Forest Hill-based Aga’s Little Deli was nominated by a customer who has been visiting the deli since it first opened. The panel picked them as their winner after hearing the customer praise that was heaped on the deli for its customer service. As a truly customer-centric business, the deli has been known to deliver food to University Hospital Lewisham, free of charge, when the patron’s husband was admitted after suffering from a stroke.

Best Creative Business – Aldworth James & Bond

Aldworth James & Bond is a specialist fabrication company based in Deptford. They design and build a wide range of quality, modern-looking products from furniture to exhibition installations to temporary structures, and can count Google, Marks and Spencer and the V&A among their clients. As Living Wage employers that draw many of their staff from the borough, they are also a large contributor to the local economy.

Best Independent Business – Ignition Brewery

Operating out of the Sydenham Centre, Ignition Brewery has been producing delicious beer since 2015 and has quickly become a valued and well-embedded part of the local community. The brewery offers training and employment to residents with learning disabilities and pays them at the London Living Wage. As well has selling their products in local pubs and retailers, Ignition has recently opened their own tap room.

Best Environmental Champion – Parlez Eatery

Owners of the Brockley-based Parlez Eatery have demonstrated that they understand their environmental impact and have integrated environmental matters into the core of their business. The mayor chose them as the winner as they have supported FoodCycle Lewisham as their charity since 2017, and have promoted many other environmental schemes, such as the Lee Greens organic bag scheme.

Best London Living Wage Employer – Bottle Bar and Shop

Bursting onto the Catford Broadway scene just last year, Bottle Bar and Shop provides bottled cocktails, a selection of wines and craft beers as well as hosting tastings and meet-the-brewer events. Importantly, they decided to become an accredited London Living Wage employer, paying all their staff at least £10.55 an hour. This is especially impressive in a sector that has an extremely tight bottom line and is notorious for low pay.

Best New Business – Rodney’s Cake House

Rodney’s Cake House was praised by the panel for their growth in notoriously difficult field to break into. The Cake House's 19-year-old owner, Mia Rodney, has provided a great example of how a strong social media presence can really help your business thrive. As well as catching the attention of local residents, Rodney’s has also received attention from celebrities including grime artist Big Narstie.

Best Business Person – Sarah Lucy

Sarah Lucy’s yoga company fell just short of winning an award last year. Since then, she took the feedback in her stride and implemented it into her business plan. Her business has now grown over the last year and she has won contracts to deliver her yoga sessions across the borough, with glowing feedback from people who have taken part and a drive to deliver excellence in their field.

Prizes

Each winner will:

have a chance to meet the mayor

use the Mayor of Lewisham Business Award winner logo in promotional material

receive promotion through our existing channels, including Lewisham Life magazine, and the local media.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said, ‘It was a really difficult process to decide who won and each nominated business should be immensely proud for being shortlisted in what was our strongest year for nominations.

‘Lewisham has the highest number of small/micro businesses within London and one of the largest groups of employees within the borough are those listed as self-employed. Our community relies on these thriving and innovative local businesses.’