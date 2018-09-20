Statement on the mayor of London's public health approach to knife crime

Page Content 1

We welcome the mayor of London’s announcement that he is to treat knife crime as a public health issue and launch a new Violence Reduction Unit.

Councillor Joani Reid, Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, said: 'This is a major initiative from the mayor of London and we welcome his bold actions. We have long supported a public health approach to youth violence and knife crime that tackles the root causes of the problem. Since 2008, Lewisham has used a holistic approach which takes into account a wide range of factors that lead to violence. This allows us to not only work with children and families already caught up in violence, but also to carry out preventative work with those at risk of becoming involved in the future.'