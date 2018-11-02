Statement from Councillor Joani Reid on murder in Bellingham

Page Content 1

Councillor Joani Reid, Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, has made the following statement.

Cllr Reid said, 'The murder of a Lewisham child is a tragedy for his family, his friends, and our whole community. We all mourn together.

'Lewisham Council is working closely with the relevant agencies to support the family and anyone affected by this traumatic event. We are in touch with the police and would encourage anyone with any information to call the police on 101 quoting the reference number 5890/1.

'Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this devastating time.'