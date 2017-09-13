Start your career in security

Page Content 1

Are you a Lewisham resident looking for a career in the security industry, in a door supervisor role?

You can enrol on a free training course running between 21 September–13 October 2017 to give you a qualification and a guaranteed job interview with CIS security.

What the course will cover

There are different parts to the course and you will need to attend every part as follows:

Pre-assessment day, 20 September

Lewisham Southwark College, Deptford Campus

Skills for work, 21 September–9 October

Lewisham Southwark College, Deptford Campus

This part of the course will include:

promoting yourself and job hunting

improving your CV

looking at money matters

advice for completing job applications in the security sector.

Work experience 6 October

CIS Security will confirm the venue.

Security course and qualification 9–13 October

Lewisham Southwark College, Deptford Campus

In this part of the course you will cover door supervision units including:

working in the private security industry

working as a door supervisor

conflict management

physical intervention.

Following the course you will be guaranteed an interview with CIS Security between 16–20 October 2017.

To enrol on the course you must:

be a resident of the London Borough of Lewisham

be aged 19+

be getting Job Seeker’s Allowance (JSA), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support (IS), or Universal Credit (UC), or if employed, earning less than £330 a week

be able to commit to the times and duration of the course

have a five-year checkable history and suitable ID

bring two passport-sized photographs at the start of the course.

Compulsory pre-assessment day

All applicants must attend a compulsory pre-assessment day on Monday 18 September from 10am–1pm at Lewisham Southwark College, Deptford Campus, 1 Deptford Bridge, SE8 4HH.

How to enrol

If you are receiving one of the benefits listed above and would like to enrol on this course call 020 3757 4350.

If you not on any benefits, but earn less than £330 a week, please call 020 3757 4350 to discuss what options are available to you.