Sharp decrease in the number of pupils excluded from our secondary schools

There has been a significant reduction in exclusion rates for secondary schools in the borough.

The most recent data from the 2017/2018 academic year shows a 32% drop in exclusions since 2016/17, and a 45% drop since 2015/2016 in the borough’s secondary schools, bucking the national trend of rising exclusion rates.

These improvements reflect the collective work of the schools, the Council, school governors and parents to do everything possible to reduce the number of exclusions.

Improvements at Deptford Green School

Mark Philips, Headteacher of Deptford Green School, puts the school’s low exclusion rates down to strong collaborative work between the borough’s secondary schools, which are working together and sharing resources to avoid exclusions.

He said: ‘We can attribute the low permanent exclusion rates to a number of things. Firstly, we are definitely seeing improved standards of behaviour in our schools. Secondly, the pupil referral unit – Abbey Manor College – is hugely beneficial, with an assessment centre recently set up to support the schools. And thirdly, there is the wider network of the Council and the Fair Access Panel, which are working together to find other ways to provide support to our young people.’

Working with schools to reduce exclusions

We are working with parents and schools to reduce exclusions as they impact disproportionately on certain groups, including Black pupils.

Councillor Chris Barnham, Cabinet Member for School Performance and Children’s Services, said: ‘Permanent exclusions from our schools have gone down in both of the last two years, while rising elsewhere. We’ll continue to support schools and teachers to make further progress on this. We continue to learn from best practice elsewhere in order to ensure our children and young people have the best opportunities in their education.’

Helping children through extra-curricular activities

Jonathan Ronan, Principal at Bonus Pastor Catholic College, adds that a major factor in reducing exclusions in his school is making sure that every child is fully engaged in extra-curricular activities, such as the Duke Of Edinburgh Award scheme and after-school clubs, which help pupils grow their leadership skills, confidence and work with each other to become a part of the wider school community.

He said: 'At Bonus Pastor Catholic College, our curriculum is underpinned by inclusion. When students experience difficulty we show support in a number of ways, but the main contributor is the positive relationships between staff and students. One of the intervention strategies that has evolved over recent years has been our wider enrichment package. We have very high expectations and standards and these are driven by the students themselves through our various student leadership programmes.’