Residents unite to walk for peace

​ Over 200 people of different faiths came together to walk for peace on Sunday 24 June at the fourth Lewisham Interfaith Walk for Peace.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, and Liane Segal, Mayoress of Lewisham, joined faith leaders and residents on the walk, showing the strength of solidarity and cohesion in the borough.

The walk began at the Sivan Temple in Lewisham, stopping off at various points including the Lewisham Salvation Army, Lewisham Islamic Centre (where the walkers paused for tea), the Civic Suite and ending at the Catford Synagogue.

The walk was organised by Lewisham Interfaith Forum, in partnership with Lewisham Police and the Council.