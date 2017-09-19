Residents invited to join the Catford conversation

Page Content 1

​Team Catford, a group of residents who champion local views, is asking for those who live, work, socialise, commute through or run a business in Catford to give their views on the future of the town centre. These views will help inform our plans to regenerate the area.

Give your views about Catford

Residents are invited to share their views about the future of Catford at a series of public events in the autumn:

Wednesday 27 September, 1–5pm, Little Nan’s Bar (foyer of the Broadway Theatre)

Tuesday 3 October, 7–9pm, Rushey Green Local Assembly, Civic Suite, Lewisham Council

Wednesday 18 October, 11am–2pm, Catford Library

Saturday 21 October, 10am–2pm, Catford Library

People who live and work in Catford can also have their say about the area online or by using #CatfordConversation on Twitter.

Improvements to Catford

Changes to the South Circular in Catford will begin a major programme of development which will result in:

new retail space

new homes across the town centre

replacement of the Milford Towers

pedestrian-friendly areas

more open spaces

new community facilities.

Councillor Alan Smith, Deputy Mayor and member for Catford South said: ‘Team Catford is encouraging everyone to join in the Catford conversation. 1000 people have taken part so far, sharing their views about what they love about Catford and what they would like to change.

‘So far, some of the most talked about issues have been the South Circular road that divides the town centre, the rundown space between Catford and Catford Bridge stations that’s crying out for a commuter café and the iconic Catford Cat.’

Comments received from Catford residents online or at the four public events will help us develop a plan to improve the town centre in 2018.