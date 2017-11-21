Residents can help reduce sugar consumption in the borough

Page Content 1

​Residents can now pledge to lobby local businesses to reduce the amount of sugar that is in the food they sell or provide. This is the latest phase of our Sugar Smart Lewisham campaign.

The Sugar Smart Lewisham campaign’s aim is to reduce sugar consumption in the borough. The campaign is supported by the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation and the food charity Sustain.

Why we want to reduce sugar consumption in the borough

On average people consume too much sugar and this is increasing levels of obesity, type 2 diabetes and tooth decay. In Lewisham:

two in five children are obese or overweight by the time they start secondary school

60% of adults are overweight or obese.

What we’ve done so far

We were the first borough to sign up to the national Sugar Smart campaign and we’ve recruited over 70 businesses who have pledged to reduce the sugar they provide in food and drink.

A case study: Goldsmiths, University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London, and their catering provider Chartwells, together with Goldsmiths Students' Union have all pledged their support including:

making free tap water available

clearly labelling the low sugar menu options

displaying how many teaspoons of sugar are contained in popular fizzy drinks

providing more healthy food and drink options.

How residents and business can sign up to support

Find out how to pledge your support and get resources to help.