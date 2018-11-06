Remembrance Sunday services in the borough

Page Content 1

There will be two commemorative events in the borough for Remembrance Sunday on 11 November.

Both services will bring together the borough’s diverse population to remember all those who gave their lives during the world wars and other conflicts.

Lewisham Way service

Reverend Peter Farley-Moore, from St John’s Church, Lewisham will lead the service at 10.55am at the war memorial on Upper Brockley Road, SE4 (at the junction with Lewisham Way).

Members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion, and other military organisations and associations based in Deptford, will be present. A local band will play the music for the hymns and last post and reveille.

Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye will lead the wreath laying. New Cross and Deptford ward councillors and Vicky Foxcroft, MP for Lewisham Deptford, will also attend the service.

Police will stop traffic at 11am for the two-minute silence.

Lewisham High Street service

This service will take place at 10.55am by the war memorial on Lewisham High Street, SE13 (opposite Lewisham Hospital). It will be led by:

the Bishop of Woolwich, the Right Reverend Dr Karowei Dorgu

Father Steve Hall of St Mary’s Church, Lewisham

Father David Howel from St Saviour’s RC Church, Lewisham

Pastor Bernd Rapp of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Church in Forest Hill.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, will lead the wreath laying. Janet Daby, MP for Lewisham East; Ellie Reeves, MP for Lewisham West and Penge; and Sir Steve Bullock, Lewisham’s Deputy Lieutenant will also attend.

Music, including the hymns, last post, reveille and national anthem, will be played by the Locke Brass consort and a piper from the London Scottish will lead the civic procession.

Damien and Steve will take the salute and inspect the troops at the end of the service, which will include a two minute silence at 11am.

You are welcome to attend either service.