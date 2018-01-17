Refugee children in Lewisham get over £363,000 in funding

Page Content 1

​We successfully applied for £363,220 from the Government to support unaccompanied refugee children in the borough.

We will use the money to:

increase the number of foster carers supporting refugee children

fund training for our foster carers

support refugee children leaving care.

Councillor Kevin Bonavia, Cabinet Member for Resources, said, ‘We will use this new funding to support vulnerable refugee children in Lewisham. Many have travelled alone for thousands of miles from war zones to reach safety here in Lewisham. This extra money will help provide secure and loving homes for refugee children to grow up in.'

Find out how to become a foster carer.