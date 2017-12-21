Quit smoking with the help of a new online tool

Page Content 1

You can now get support to stop smoking at a time that suits you using a free online quit tool, which you can access from your phone, tablet or computer.

How the online tool works

The new online tool allows you to get a prescription for nicotine replacement therapies (NRT), such as patches, gum and sprays, without having to visit your GP. The service lasts for eight weeks and during this time you can:

access information online

get text messages to support you and keep you on track

contact an advisor at any stage to ask questions by phone, email or text and get face-to- face support.

Choose if you want NRT

The NRT prescription is optional, and you can just use the service for information, advice and text updates if you want.

Who is eligible

You can use the quit tool if you live, work or study in Lewisham, your GP is Lewisham-based and has signed up to the service.

How to access the service

To use the new online tool:

visit the Smokefree Lewisham website

answer questions to assess your smoking habits and eligibility to access the service

decide if you want to use NRT and select your two preferred therapies from the available treatments

your chosen NRT request will be sent to your GP

you can collect your prescription from your GP surgery (without a GP appointment)

choose a quit date

you will get a text reminder before your quit date.

As well as using the new tool, you can still access our stop smoking services which include specialist advisory services in hospitals, GP surgeries and local community venues.