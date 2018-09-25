Pupil achievements at our secondary schools

Page Content 1

Young people are achieving great things in our secondary schools

Below are some recent notable achievements of our secondary school students. If you are applying for secondary school this autumn, you can follow the schools you are interested in on social media, or visit their websites to find out more news.

St Matthew Academy

St Matthew Academy is celebrating the outstanding success of Year 11 student Giovanni, who recently won a scholarship to Eton College and excelled in his rowing career.

Giovanni was encouraged to join the St Matthew Academy rowing team in Year 8 by teacher Mr Simmonds. Both staff and students alike were thrilled to celebrate his brilliant victory, becoming the first and only student to officially achieve expert level, having rowed a gruelling distance of 500,000m. Giovanni has been rewarded with the coveted Blue Badge from London Youth Rowing.

Giovanni’s dedication, skill, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for rowing have not gone unnoticed. Eton College is recognised as one of the most successful rowing schools and offered Giovanni a rowing scholarship, which started this September.

Deptford Green

A Year 7 student at Deptford Green has been shortlisted for an international short story award. Rafael Antonini is one of five under-21s in the running to win the Wilbur-Niso-Smith Foundation short story prize. Rafael is in with a real chance of winning £1,500 prize money and will be a published author. Good luck Rafael!

Sedgehill

Donovan Haffner in Year 11 at Sedgehill has made it to the semi-finals of BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2018 playing the saxophone. For the first time, the final of BBC Young Jazz Musician will be hosted at the EFG London Jazz Festival, as part of a new relationship that will further the competition’s aim of showcasing the most talented young jazz performers to audiences across the UK. The BBC Young Jazz Musician final will be held at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Saturday 24 November, and broadcast on BBC Four.

Addey and Stanhope

Six Addey and Stanhope students received prestigious Jack Petchey awards last term, and will each receive £250 funding to spend on a variety of projects to support their learning at the school. The pupils in question have all won awards for contributing to the Addey and Stanhope community, or for progress made at the school.