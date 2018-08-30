Provisional GCSE results show improvement in Lewisham

Page Content 1

Provisional GCSE results show that schools in Lewisham are improving.

Overall improvement figures

Overall, the percentage of pupils getting both English and maths GCSE at grade 4 or above has improved by a 2% points rise, four times the national improvement average of 0.5%. Almost all schools in Lewisham showed improvement.

Individual school improvement highlights

Addey and Stanhope School had a 12% points rise in the number of students who achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths – the expected standard.

Prendergast Vale School had a 14% points rise in the number of students who achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths.

Improvement in maths

Results in maths, a focus of our current school improvement programme, have shown the most significant improvements. In terms of the number of children getting a grade 4 or above in maths there was

a 4% points rise in the borough-wide figure

a 12% points rise at Addey and Stanhope and Deptford Green schools

an 11% points rise at Prendergast Ladywell, Prendergast Vale and Sedgehill schools.

Comment from Councillor Chris Barnham, Cabinet Member for School Performance

‘These are encouraging results. We have shown our determination to drive up secondary education attainment through our partnership with the schools. It’s great to see signs of this work paying off but we are not complacent. I know our hardworking teachers and school leaders will not be satisfied until every pupil in Lewisham gets the high-quality education which is increasingly the norm in our borough.’