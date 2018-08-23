Plans approved for 78 new council homes

Page Content 1

Thirty-one new permanent council homes will be built in Sydenham after receiving planning permission at a committee meeting held on 16 August.

The planning approval follows the successful planning application to build 47 new permanent council homes in Lee, granted on 2 August.

The 78 new council homes will be built using the same technology as the award-winning PLACE/Ladywell development – modular off-site construction technology resulting in a faster completion time and at a lower cost than a traditional build.

A third development, this time for temporary housing, is due to go to planning committee at the end of August. The proposed development in Deptford will deliver 34 homes for families to be housed temporarily while they wait for permanent homes.

These are the three of four pop-up-style housing developments Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, committed to delivering as part of his manifesto. They will take families out of poorer quality and expensive bed and breakfast type accommodation.

All the developments are being built in partnership with Lewisham Homes.

Councillor Paul Bell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: ‘London is in the grip of a housing crisis. Thousands of families and individuals in Lewisham are desperately waiting for affordable housing and the demand will continue to grow. This is why the Mayor has pledged to deliver 1,000 new social homes, one of the biggest social housing development programmes seen in decades.

‘I’m thrilled that the first three of four pop-up housing developments have been given the go-ahead. They will not only provide more secure and affordable homes for local people, but will also save on the public purse at a time when we are facing significant financial pressure.’