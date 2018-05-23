Headliners announced for People’s Day festival 2018

Page Content 1

South east London’s much-loved free family festival returns to Mountsfield Park in Catford on Saturday 7 July.

​The 34th People’s Day will feature an amazingly eclectic programme with seven stages of music, dance, comedy and cabaret. Plus there will be great street food and bars, a funfair, artisan craft market, sports arena, sound system and lots of free activities for all ages.

Home-grown headliners

ESKA

This year’s headliner is Mercury Prize nominee ESKA, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in Lewisham. She’s a female solo artist who has been compared to Joni Mitchell, but her sound is a unique and complex tapestry of folk, soul and rock ‘n' roll that must be heard to be believed.

Chainska Brassika

Also on the line-up are local band Chainska Brassika. The mischievous rabble from Lewisham have been causing mischief since school, spreading their contagious horn-driven ska anthems across the UK, mainland Europe and beyond.

Other attractions include:

Unit 137 celebrating the history of sound system culture

a rock, folk and roots line-up on the bandstand

Fusion sports arena and healthy living displays

a new stage showcasing the very best up-and-coming local young talent

Millwall Football Club have-a-go sessions

Disco Bingo with the Positive Ageing Council

a celebration of 250 years of circus

talks from Goldsmiths, University of London on Windrush and 1977’s Battle of Lewisham.

Getting to the festival

The festival is free. Gates open at 12 noon and festivities run until 8pm. Roads around Mountsfield Park will be closed, so you should walk, cycle or use public transport if you can.

Accessibility

There is step-free access at the George Lane or Brownhill Road entrances. A British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will be available on the day to sign performances. People’s Day is proud to be dementia friendly.

Keep up to date

Be the first to hear about more acts as they’re announced: