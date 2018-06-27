Our libraries’ book collections are award winning

Page Content 1

​Our library service has won the CollectionHQ Biggest Improver Challenge 2018.

The award recognises library services that make it easier for book lovers to get the book they want, when they want it.

We received the award for making continuous improvements to help meet customer demand across our network of hub and community libraries.

In total, 17 library authorities entered the challenge from the UK, Australia and the USA. As a reward, we have won a free annual subscription to CollectionHQ worth £8,000.

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for the Community Sector, said: ‘We want more and more people to enjoy our libraries. Our use of technology to improve stock management is yet another reason to visit one of our fantastic libraries.

'Our staff are doing a great job making sure our collections are full of popular items and in tune with what people want. More library staff and volunteers at our community libraries will be trained in the use of the software to improve the management of our popular book collections even further.’

About CollectionHQ

CollectionHQ is a stock-management computer software that compares our library collections with those of hundreds of other library services. It helps the service select, manage and promote their collections.

Visit one of our award-winning libraries today.

Pictured left to right: Josephine Grant (Senior Library Assistant), Katrina Blench (Librarian – Reader Services), Morgan Fuller (Senior Library Assistant) and Suzanne Scheibe (Senior Library Assistant).