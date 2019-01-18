Our Warmer Homes partnership is helping to tackle fuel poverty

Page Content 1

Together with South East London Community Energy (SELCE) we are helping residents to save money on their energy bills.

The mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, has paid an early morning visit to a local resident benefitting from our work to tackle fuel poverty. The visit comes on the eve of Big Energy Saving Week, which runs from Monday 21 until Sunday 27 January 2019.

Our partnership with SELCE has helped Ilinca Croome and her family to heat their home by helping her access £3,974 funding through the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Warmer Homes Scheme, which covered the cost of a new efficient boiler and heating controls.

The new heating system will save the Croome family an estimated £300 a year, as well as ensure they have heating and hot water.

Ilinca said, ‘Our old boiler was broken and we had no heating. As I have a young child of course I was really worried, but I couldn’t afford to replace it and didn’t know what to do. I am so grateful for the help I’ve had and it was great to have all the work done before Christmas.’

Damien said, ‘It is great to see the Council’s work to tackle fuel poverty in action and how it is helping residents to keep warm and healthy in these cold months. Thank you to Giovanna of South East London Community Energy for her hard work in supporting Lewisham residents to save on their energy bills and keep their homes heated.’

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for the Community Sector, said, ‘We know many residents are worried about keeping warm at home this winter. Living in the cold is miserable and can seriously affect your health, but help is available. We are working with partners to provide support for residents across south east London, offering practical advice and access to funding for those most vulnerable to the cold.

‘South East London Community Energy is running a number of events across south east London during Big Energy Saving Week. These will be a great way to find out more about the support available.’

We offer home visits giving free practical advice for anyone in south east London over 65, or on a low income, or who has a long-term health condition or disability. The home visits:

offer impartial advice on ways to cut the cost of heating your home

install simple and practical energy saving devices

provide help on debt and advice on benefit entitlement

connect you to other sources of help.

To book a free home visit or for more information phone 0808 169 1779 or complete our online form.

Big Energy Saving Week runs from 21–27 January 2019 and is a national campaign to help people cut their fuel bills. South East London Community Energy is running the following free events across south east London during the week:

Tuesday 22 Jan – Bexleyheath Broadway Shopping Mall (10am–4pm)

Wednesday 23 Jan – The Glades Shopping Centre Bromley (9am–5pm)

Thursday 24 Jan – Woolwich Centre Library (10am–4pm)

Friday 25 Jan – Lewisham Library, 199-201 Lewisham High St (10am–4pm)

Sat 26 Jan – Southwark Pensioners Centre 307 Camberwell Rd (10am–3pm)

The GLA’s Warmer Homes Fund offers grants of up to £4,000 for heating, insulation and ventilation for households that qualify as vulnerable. To find out more about the Warmer Homes Scheme, visit the GLA’s website.