Our A-level stars achieve great results again

​ Across the borough, teenagers are celebrating excellent A-level results, which will see more students heading off to top universities later this year, including Cambridge, Oxford and University College London.

There have been individual success stories at schools and colleges across the borough.

Sedgehill School

Students and staff at Sedgehill School are celebrating today’s A-level results, with 35% of all entries receiving A*–A grades, 51% receiving A*–B grades and 67% receiving A*–C.

Top performers included:

IIja Lomkov, who was awarded five A’s in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Russian, and is going on to read Biomedical Science at King’s College, London

Mahdi Mohammed, who was awarded three A’s in mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and is going on to read Computer Science at King’s College, London

Clare Cassidy, Headteacher of Sedgehill School, said: ‘I would like to congratulate each of our sixth formers on their success today. There are some excellent individual results, which are testament to the hard work and dedication of the students. I’d also like to thank our staff who work alongside our sixth formers, encouraging them and helping them develop a deep interest in their subjects.’

Prendergast Sixth Form

At least eight students achieved at least three A grades, placing them amongst the highest achieving sixth formers in the country. Another stand-out success is Jian, who came to the UK as a Syrian refugee in 2016 and has achieved grades A in Chemistry and Arabic, and B in Biology and Mathematics. He will now go on to read Pharmacy at Kings College London.

Paula Ledger, Headteacher of Prendergast School, said: ‘Once again, our remarkable students have made us so proud with their results. We have had an important increase in the number of students achieving A* to E grades and a 14% increase in the number of students achieving three A-levels. A very high proportion of our students have achieved their desired results which will get them into the top universities of their choice, including Imperial, UCL, Manchester, Edinburgh and Newcastle.’

Sydenham and Forest Hill Sixth Form (SFH6)

SFH6 is celebrating a number of successes:

Louis gained four A* in Biology, Maths, Chemistry and Physics and will be heading off to Gonville and Caius College, University of Cambridge to read Medicine.

Ben achieved A*’s in Maths and German, and an A in Further Maths. He has been accepted to the London School of Economics to read Maths and Economics. Ben won a prestigious scholarship with the multinational investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse, which will sponsor him through university, paying for his tuition fees and offering him work placements in the holidays.

Feranmi gained an A* in Maths and A’s in Further Maths and Physics, and is heading to Durham University to read General Engineering.

Councillor Chris Barnham, Cabinet Member for School Improvement, who joined sixth form students at Prendergast Sixth Form as they received their results, said: ‘Once again, our young people have risen to the challenge and I'm delighted to see so many of them doing so well in our schools. They’ve worked incredibly hard with the support of their teachers and families and they should be extremely proud of their results today. I want to congratulate them, and wish them every success as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.’