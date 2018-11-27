No Place Like Home

Page Content 1

Why Lewisham Council is making social and truly affordable housing a priority.

​There are more than 2,000 families across the borough who don't have a home of their own. Lewisham Council and Lewisham Homes, which manages our social housing stock, has produced a powerful video that highlights the plight facing many of the borough’s families who live in temporary accommodation.

Tackling the housing crisis

There is a housing crisis across the country and it is particularly severe in London. We are not prepared to sit idly by in the face of this crisis, which is why we are doing everything we can to provide vitally needed new social homes.

We have committed to delivering 1,000 new social homes by 2022. We have already received £37.7 million from the GLA as a first instalment of the money we need to deliver on this commitment. Through our housebuilding programme, we will continue to innovate and develop new models, including using advanced manufacturing techniques to build better social homes more quickly.

Preventing homelessness

We also help people avoid homelessness while they are on the waiting list through: