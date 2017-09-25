New weekly food waste collection starting soon

Page Content 1

Weekly food waste collections for thousands of residents will start from 2 October. They will also see their black rubbish bin collections move from weekly to fortnightly. Recycling collections will remain weekly.

This forms part of a rubbish and recycling overhaul, aimed at increasing the borough’s recycling rates and saving money. It also comes after a residents’ survey showed they thought it was important the Council recycled more and almost 70 per cent asked for food waste collections.

Not everyone will receive a food waste collection service or change to fortnightly rubbish collections. Only residents who live in houses, or flats in houses, and have their own wheelie bins will get the new service. Some properties are also not part of the scheme because they are either on red routes or do not have space for the bins.

Under the new scheme, residents are being asked to deposit their food waste in silver lockable bins that will sit alongside their other outdoor bins. They have also received a small silver kitchen caddy to transfer their food waste to the larger bin, which will be collected every week and transformed into compost.

Some households won’t have their rubbish bin emptied during the first week, and may have to wait until the following week beginning 9 October for their first fortnightly collection.