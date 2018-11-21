New pop-up village for homeless families agreed

Page Content 1

Our plans for a third innovative pop-up village for residents in housing need have been approved.

The new development, on Edward Street in Deptford, will consist of 34 flats with two and three bedrooms to take homeless families out of nightly paid temporary accommodation. There will also be a community nursery and a commercial space, as well as a communal courtyard.

The project is one of four pop-up villages committed as a manifesto election pledge. Two other developments have already been approved, Mayfield in Lee and Homepark in Sydenham, a fourth is in development.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘Delivering new social homes is a top priority for Lewisham Council. We are committed to delivering 1,000 new social homes over the next four years, which is the biggest social housing programme in the borough for decades.

‘I am very pleased that another one of our pop-up villages has been approved in Deptford. This highly innovative project will provide 34 homes for homeless families from the borough and a community nursery.

‘I am also really happy that we are working again with the Richard Rogers Partnership, which has worked closely with the local community on the design of the new building.’

This development closely follows on from PLACE/Ladywell and will be a similarly bold and innovative design by architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) in collaboration with AECOM. We will consult on a name for the site at a later date.

We plan to start the new development in summer 2019 and expect to complete it in 2020.