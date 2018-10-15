New drinking water fountains for two of our parks

Thirsty visitors to Ladywell Fields can now take a drink or refill their water bottles free of charge at a brand new water fountain. Beckenham Place Park will soon be getting its own fountain too.

The London Drinking Fountain Fund aims to:

reduce single-use plastic water bottles in London

tackle ocean plastic pollution.

Twenty sites across London will get new public drinking water fountains. The fountains will improve access to drinking water and make it easier for people to refill and reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

Following a successful bid to the scheme, two of these will be in Lewisham. One has opened in Ladywell Fields, with the other in Beckenham Place Park set to follow.

A celebration launch took place in Ladywell Fields on 13 October. Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, invited Good Gym runners and Nordic walkers to use the new fountain after their activities.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, worked with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) to identify locations for the fountains. ZSL assessed the site applications on accessibility, visibility and footfall to ensure water refills are available for as many people as possible.

The Mayor of London and MIW Water Cooler Experts provided up to £85,000 to finance the installation of the 20 new fountains.

Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘New public water fountains in our parks make it easier for people to refill their bottles, make Lewisham greener and ditch single-use plastics. Lewisham’s parks and open spaces are among the best in the world and new water fountains will help improve them and keep them clean.’

Dr Heather Koldewey, Co-director of the #OneLess campaign and Head of Marine and Freshwater at the Zoological Society of London, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Lewisham Council on this exciting initiative to reduce the plastic blight on the ocean and firmly establish London as a city that no longer uses plastic bottled water.’