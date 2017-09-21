New cycle superhighway: your views wanted

Page Content 1

​Transport for London (TfL) is asking for views on a proposal for a cycle superhighway that will pass though and transform roads in Deptford.

What is Cycle Superhighway 4?

To encourage more Londoners to walk, cycle and use public transport, Cycle Superhighway 4 (CS4) will provide:

an uninterrupted, separate cycle route between Tower Bridge and Greenwich

new pedestrian crossings

better public spaces.

Summary of the proposals

TfL is proposing changes for Deptford including:

a new two-way segregated cycle track on Evelyn Street and Creek Road

new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings at Gosterwood and Deptford Church Street

upgrades to existing pedestrian crossings including six-metre-wide toucan crossing outside Deptford Park Primary School

a mini-roundabout which will replace a traffic lights at Oxestalls Road

wider footways and changes to Deptford High Street such as, trees and better pavements, to improve the overall environment

getting rid of the right turn on to Evelyn Street from Watergate Street and Deptford High Street and the right turn in to Deptford High Street from Evelyn Street

changes to some bus stop locations and layouts and bus stop bypasses for cyclists

replacing single yellow lines with double yellow lines along Evelyn Street and Creek Road.

See the proposals

Public exhibitions

You can see the proposals, speak to the project team and ask questions at public exhibitions at Deptford Lounge on:

Thursday 5 October, 3–7pm

Saturday 14 October, 11am–3pm

Download the map

Download an overview map of the proposed Cycle Superhighway 4 in Lewisham.

Give your views

Find out more about the proposals and how you can give your views.

The consultation will run until Sunday 12 November. TfL will publish its response in early 2018.