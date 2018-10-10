New Greening Fund to boost the borough’s green community projects

Page Content 1

​We have announced a new £250,000 Greening Fund that will benefit community groups who want to protect and improve the borough’s green spaces.

Councillor Sophie McGeevor, Cabinet Member for Parks, Neighbourhoods and Transport (joint), said: ‘I’m delighted to be delivering on a commitment and launching the Greening Fund. Schools, park user groups and community groups looking for grants to improve green spaces in the borough should all apply.

‘The fund will also support broader environmental concerns, such as street trees to increase shading and drainage, water fountains to reduce plastic pollution, and green screens to protect playgrounds from air pollution.’

A Greening Fund toolkit including details on the amounts available and projects eligible will help community groups apply for funding.

Interested groups will be able to apply for funding early in the new year.